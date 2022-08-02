Willamette Valley 13U heading to World Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The 13U Willamette Valley Babe Ruth baseball team is heading to the World Series in Virginia.
Willamette Valley defeat Whatcom Prep of North Washington 4-1 in the regional final to advance to the World Series.
"The Willamette Valley isn't the biggest area ever," outfielder Colt Mann said. "I think we have really quality baseball players. Everyone on the team deserves the spot on the team deserves a spot on this team. I wouldn't replace them for another 13-year-old. I love playing with them. I think it'll show there what are baseball teams can do on the field."
The opening ceremony is set for August 11 with pool play beginning August 12.
"It'll be cool to see some teams that I've never heard of or other places that have never probably got a chance to play," utility player Grady Hazen said.
The team has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the trip.
Those interested in donating can click here.