Winning streak extends to five for Oregon Softball, defeats Fresno State

Weather Alert

...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5 corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes more clear.