Winning streak extends to five for Oregon Softball, defeats Fresno State

FULLERTON, CA- No.20 Oregon (13-3) opened the Judi Garman Classic with a 6-2 victory over Fresno State.
Tied at one entering the bottom of the third inning, The Ducks scored four runs. Tehya Bird doubled to right center field scoring Ariel Carlson, Karissa Ornelas and KK Humphreys.
Stevie Hansen picked up her ninth win of the season after pitching six innings, allowing two hits, one run while striking out six hitters.
The Ducks are back in action on Saturday playing two games against Minnesota and Cal Poly.
First pitch is set for 12:30 and 5:30 respectively.