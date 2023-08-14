World Athletics U20 Championships coming to Eugene

EUGENE- 14 members from the World Athletics Council voted to host the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Hayward Field will host this championship for the second time, having first hosted the event in 2014. Eugene also hosted athletes for the World Athletics Championships in 2022.
“Hayward Magic inspires amazing performances on the track, generates meaningful collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms, and energizes fans, alumni and friends the world over,” said University of Oregon President Karl Scholz. “We look forward to welcoming young athletes from around the globe to the University of Oregon.”
Tracktown USA CEO Michael Reilly added “TrackTown USA is ecstatic to once again partner with USATF and the University of Oregon in welcoming the global track and field family to our Eugene and Springfield communities. Hayward Field will serve as the perfect theatre for showcasing the sport's emerging talent. This event will continue building the legacy from WCH Oregon22, and further our ongoing commitment to serving the world's best athletes."