Young Blazers open 2022-23 campaign with win over Kings

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong
frontal system is forecast to move through the waters Friday
evening. Expect northwest wind gusts 20 to 30 kt ahead of the
front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger behind
the frontal passage, possibly producing gale force gusts Friday
night into Saturday morning. In fact, this is when model guidance
suggests there is a 60 to 80 percent chance of gale force gusts
over the northern and central waters and around a 20 percent
chance over the southern waters. In addition to the increasing
winds, significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late
Friday night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking
around 13 to 15 feet Saturday afternoon before decreasing to
around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory, north
winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Young Blazers open 2022-23 campaign with win over Kings

  • Updated
  • 0
Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers

SACRAMENTO, Cali--- The Portland Trail Blazers opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. 

The young Trail Blazers showed some offensive balance with three different players scoring 20 or more points. 

Small forward Jerami Grant finished with 23 points after going 3-3 from downtown and 5-11 from the field. 

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had 22 points with three rebounds and two assists. 

Portland star Damian Lillard had 20 points in his return to regular season ball. Lillard was a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. He shot 5-18 from the field and 1-8 from downtown. 

The Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox. He finished 33 points after a 5-9 performance from the three-point line. 

Up next, the Trail Blazers will open their home slate with a Friday matchup against the Phoenix Suns. That game will tip at 7:00 p.m. at the Moda Center.

