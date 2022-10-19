Young Blazers open 2022-23 campaign with win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Cali--- The Portland Trail Blazers opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
The young Trail Blazers showed some offensive balance with three different players scoring 20 or more points.
Small forward Jerami Grant finished with 23 points after going 3-3 from downtown and 5-11 from the field.
Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had 22 points with three rebounds and two assists.
Portland star Damian Lillard had 20 points in his return to regular season ball. Lillard was a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe. He shot 5-18 from the field and 1-8 from downtown.
The Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox. He finished 33 points after a 5-9 performance from the three-point line.
Up next, the Trail Blazers will open their home slate with a Friday matchup against the Phoenix Suns. That game will tip at 7:00 p.m. at the Moda Center.