Terrel Kim commitment 2

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY.
An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org