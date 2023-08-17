Three Beavers & Ducks

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.
An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.
Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.
More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org