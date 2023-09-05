Tyee Ridge Complex fire activity tempered by chilly overnight temperatures

UMPQUA, Ore. – Growth on the Tyee Ridge Complex was tempered by cooler overnight temperatures, according to fire management officials.
Fire officials said that the Tyee Ridge complex of wildfires, which as of September 5 is burning 7,287 acres around the woodland area of the unincorporated community of Umpqua in Douglas County, is currently 33 percent contained. Fire crews used the cooler temperatures to their advantage as they worked to mop up hot spots and slow the growth of the Cougar Creek Fire, officials said. Incident management said night crews working on the Lighthouse Fire continued mop-up work removing flammable materials deeper in the burned areas.
Mild weather with light wind activity is forecasted for Tuesday are expected to increase fire behavior by the afternoon, fire officials said. Fire management said that crews will continue to build more control lines and conduct firing operations on the northeast edge of the Cougar Creek Fire to slow its spread.
No homes or structures were damaged or destroyed by wildfires in the complex, but Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 1 (Be Prepared) evacuation notices are still in effect for the area, with current evacuation maps available on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.
The DCSO said they urge people to avoid unnecessary travel to the area of the wildfires and to drive with extra caution in the area, especially at night.