Warm Temperatures and Terrible Air Quality

Good morning. We start this week with the same stubborn high pressure ridge that dominated last week. There are more warm temperatures to be expected today as the ridge stays firmly parked around the coast of Washington.
North winds and a morning inversion, a mechanism that functions to trap low altitude air, will continue to ruin the air quality within the Valley and the Basin. Wildfire smoke now comes from the Cedar Creek Fire, and various fires in Washington state. Expect the Valley and the Basin to reach temperatures around the high 70's today. The coast should stay around the low 50's. Stay updated on the air quality because it will likely be reaching unsafe levels.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield