...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less at times. For the Small Craft
Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to noon PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Warm Temperatures and Terrible Air Quality

  • Updated
Good morning. We start this week with the same stubborn high pressure ridge that dominated last week. There are more warm temperatures to be expected today as the ridge stays firmly parked around the coast of Washington. 

North winds and a morning inversion, a mechanism that functions to trap low altitude air, will continue to ruin the air quality within the Valley and the Basin. Wildfire smoke now comes from the Cedar Creek Fire, and various fires in Washington state. Expect the Valley and the Basin to reach temperatures around the high 70's today. The coast should stay around the low 50's. Stay updated on the air quality because it will likely be reaching unsafe levels. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

