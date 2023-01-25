2 More Ridge-like Days

 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air
with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence
of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may become widespread near the
Eugene area and southward. Fog will begin to erode in the
morning, but due to northerly winds may linger longer in the
south valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 16 to 18 seconds and north winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

2 More Ridge-like Days

  • 0

Happy Wednesday. Today has the most robust upper level ridge behavior of the week. This morning will start with another round of fog for the Valley. Yet another temperature inversion should serve to lock the fog in today. Expect grey skies over the Valley with sunshine on the Coast and in the Passes. Similarly to Tuesday, temps will suffer to break into the 40's under the cover of low clouds. Areas where the fog clears or is nonexistent will have blue skies and plenty of sunshine to warm into the mid 40's.  

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

