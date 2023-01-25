2 More Ridge-like Days

Happy Wednesday. Today has the most robust upper level ridge behavior of the week. This morning will start with another round of fog for the Valley. Yet another temperature inversion should serve to lock the fog in today. Expect grey skies over the Valley with sunshine on the Coast and in the Passes. Similarly to Tuesday, temps will suffer to break into the 40's under the cover of low clouds. Areas where the fog clears or is nonexistent will have blue skies and plenty of sunshine to warm into the mid 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield