A Break From the Rain

Good morning. Today will be our only dry day of this week. Temperatures will be frigid this morning, since last night had calm winds and zero clouds. However, reduced cloud cover will allow for temperatures to rebound into the upper 40's by the afternoon. Since precipitation will be nonexistent for most of today, the passes should not be seeing any snow. Expect to see some patchy fog in the Valley beginning around 9am, but don't expect it to stick around. The Coast should be more mild today, with temperatures around the low 50's for most of the day with heavier fog in the morning.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield