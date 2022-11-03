 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS LATE THIS WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 18 to 23 ft at 12 seconds and winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late
evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales
return Friday evening and veer to northwest behind the front
Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

A Break From the Rain

Good morning. Today will be our only dry day of this week. Temperatures will be frigid this morning, since last night had calm winds and zero clouds. However, reduced cloud cover will allow for temperatures to rebound into the upper 40's by the afternoon. Since precipitation will be nonexistent for most of today, the passes should not be seeing any snow. Expect to see some patchy fog in the Valley beginning around 9am, but don't expect it to stick around. The Coast should be more mild today, with temperatures around the low 50's for most of the day with heavier fog in the morning. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

