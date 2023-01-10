A Brief Flash Of Sunshine

Happy Tuesday. Today will be beautiful. Clouds are absent from the sky this morning. Fog, if any, won't last long because of off shore winds. The sky will remain clear for the early morning, so today's sunrise will be excellent. Clouds will start to drift back in through the late morning, but skies won't be completely grey until noon. Winds will be relaxed today, and rain chances redevelop in the late afternoon. Rain chances are low, but will be highest for the Coast. Expect more mild temperatures today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield