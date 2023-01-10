A Brief Flash Of Sunshine

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 9 to 14 ft at 24 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

A Brief Flash Of Sunshine

  • 0

Happy Tuesday. Today will be beautiful. Clouds are absent from the sky this morning. Fog, if any, won't last long because of off shore winds. The sky will remain clear for the early morning, so today's sunrise will be excellent. Clouds will start to drift back in through the late morning, but skies won't be completely grey until noon. Winds will be relaxed today, and rain chances redevelop in the late afternoon. Rain chances are low, but will be highest for the Coast. Expect more mild temperatures today. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

