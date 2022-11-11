A Cold and Rainy Friday

Good morning. Today a cold front pushes into our area and brings a weak storm with it. Our morning will be milder than yesterday, with low temperatures sticking around the mid 30's, so frost will not be a problem. Light rainfall should start for the Coast around 11am and makes its way inland to the Basin and Valley by 1pm. Rainfall will subside late tonight as we transition back into a dry period.
Expect some blustery winds before the rain hits your areas. High temperatures today should be around the mid to upper 40's for the Valley and Basin, while the low 50's are possible along the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield