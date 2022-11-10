A Cold Morning and A Cloudy Day

Good Morning. After another morning of freezing temperatures, today will look similar to yesterday. A slightly clear morning will be interrupted by low level clouds and keep temperatures down until the afternoon. Winds should remain slack for the entire day which will eliminate any strong wind chill.
This morning, temperatures should be near the low 30's for the Valley and the Basin with the Coast around the high 30's. Expect temperatures to hit the high 40's to low 50's for the Basin, Valley, and Coast around 5pm today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield