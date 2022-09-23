A Cold Morning Leads to Summer Temps

After waking up to morning fog, our warming trend continues into this afternoon. Expect the skies to clear out and the sun to start shining as we head into the weekend.
A high pressure zone building off the coast will push the temperatures today into the mid 70's by the late afternoon. Weekend temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80's by Sunday. The remaining smoke from the local fires should be pushed out of our area by incoming onshore flow through the weekend.
Enjoy your weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield