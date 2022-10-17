 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

A Cooler and Cloudier Start To The Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Morning. Persistent wind has given us adequate mixing allowing for a warmer start to the morning and smoke free skies. The approach of a cold front will bring ample clouds to our area, especially for Eugene and the Southern Willamette Valley. These two factors will bring the temperatures down significantly from last week. However, we should still see slightly warmer than average temperatures today. 

Expect temperatures to approach the low 70's for the Valley, high 70's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you