A Cooler and Cloudier Start To The Week

Good Morning. Persistent wind has given us adequate mixing allowing for a warmer start to the morning and smoke free skies. The approach of a cold front will bring ample clouds to our area, especially for Eugene and the Southern Willamette Valley. These two factors will bring the temperatures down significantly from last week. However, we should still see slightly warmer than average temperatures today.
Expect temperatures to approach the low 70's for the Valley, high 70's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield