A Cooling Upper Atmosphere

Happy Tuesday. This morning will start with a cold front dragging across our region. This will bring a band of precipitation through the area, starting at the coast around 5am. Moderate rainfall will accompany the cold front as it pushes over your region. This coldfront will also drop the temperature of the upper atmosphere which will result in instability. So, following the cold front, showers will pop up for the remainder of the morning and early afternoon. These showers have a small chance to produce hail and generate thunderstorms. The highest chance for thunderstorm activity is in the early afternoon.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield