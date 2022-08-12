A Couple Cooler Days Before Another Warm Up

Good morning,
Our last super moon of the year and the full strurgeon moon is bright in the southern sky this morning. Skies remain clear the valleys as of 3-4am, but patchy clouds will begin to develop closer to sunrise.
Temperatures this morning are again on the cooler side, and we are expected to remain in the lower 80s for the afternoon. The start of the weekend will be absolutely beautiful for festival goers, but temperatures will spike for Sunday. High pressure builds in next week which will bring in more unseasonable temperatures for this time of year.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek