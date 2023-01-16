A Drier Monday

Good Morning. Today should be a respite from the wet and stormy conditions of the last week. The day will start with an overcast cloud layer, but will fade into broken clouds by the mid afternoon. Winds will stay inactive all day. Temperatures today will reach the top end of the 40's with the Coast likely hitting low 50's. The Coast will have a slight rain chance all day, but if any rain does fall, it will not be significant. Slight shower chances develop over all areas later tonight.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield