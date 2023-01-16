 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at
16 seconds and south winds 5 to 10 kt. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5
to 10 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.
Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

A Drier Monday

  • 0

Good Morning. Today should be a respite from the wet and stormy conditions of the last week. The day will start with an overcast cloud layer, but will fade into broken clouds by the mid afternoon. Winds will stay inactive all day. Temperatures today will reach the top end of the 40's with the Coast likely hitting low 50's. The Coast will have a slight rain chance all day, but if any rain does fall, it will not be significant. Slight shower chances develop over all areas later tonight. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

