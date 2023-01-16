A Drier Monday

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 16 seconds and south winds 5 to 10 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&