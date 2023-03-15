A Few Days Of Spring

Good morning. Another round of clearing clouds leaves us exposed to radiational cooling, so we will start off cold. Many areas have sat near freezing, so this morning will get frosty. Fog looks unlikely, so as soon as the sun rises our warming will begin. Today is the first day of a multiday ridging event which will spell warm, dry, and sunny conditions into the afternoon. Expect temps to creep into the low to mid 50's today for all regions. This pattern should stick around for a few days, so get into that sunlight while you can.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield