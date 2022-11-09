A Freezing Morning, A Dry Day

Good Morning. Despite the freezing morning, today's weather is going to be slightly warmer than yesterday, once the sun is able to begin doing its job. Patchy fog should be present within the Valley and possibly the Basin by mid morning. Winds today will be slack which will allow the fog to linger for a bit and push warming later into the day. The passes will be very cold, but snow will not be falling. Expect the hottest point of the day to reach around the high 40's and low 50's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield