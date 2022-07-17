A mix of sun and clouds Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds this morning along the coast, and the valleys are caked in some mix level cloud cover to start off Sunday. As the day progresses, expect the cloud cover to decrease for the valleys, and by the end of the day it will be mostly sunny with a few clouds out there.
High pressure returns Monday with a stronger southerly flow that will provide unseasonably warm temperatures, around 90 degrees for the valleys. A hot start to the work week, Monday and Tuesday, but then temperatures fall back to more seasonable weather by mid and late week. No real signs of any precipitation this coming week, so fuels will continue to dry out.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek