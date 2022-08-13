A Perfect Sunny Weekend on Tap

Good morning!
As the weekend begins, some spots across western Oregon are currently under low clouds, especially those in Lincoln, Benton, and western Lane counties. A stronger marine push is bringing in valley moisture, so clouds will develop this morning in the southern valley. Just like yesterday, clouds should begin to break up around 12pm.
Today will be a relatively mild day, with temperatures in the lower 80s valley-wide, and the upper 60s along the Oregon coast. Once the clouds burn off, Saturday will bring abundant sunshine and drier weather. Should be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.
We've been hinting toward another heat event next week, and we're still anticipating a warm week, but models are continuing to back off several degrees throughout the week. Wednesday and Thursday are still on track to be the hottest days of the week, anywhere from 93-96°. Chances are still high that a stretch of 90s is likely.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek