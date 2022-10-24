 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 8 to 13 ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

A Rainy Monday

  • 0

Happy Monday. You will be waking up to patchy showers today as a cold front makes its descent southward from the Northern Pacific. This front moves slowly over our area through the entire day, so cloud cover and precipitation will be constant. 

The current outlook for today's showers is about 2/10ths of an inch all around the area. Rainfall should subside by tonight, but more is on the way for Tuesday. Expect temperatures today to stick around the mid to high 50's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

