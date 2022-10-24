A Rainy Monday

Happy Monday. You will be waking up to patchy showers today as a cold front makes its descent southward from the Northern Pacific. This front moves slowly over our area through the entire day, so cloud cover and precipitation will be constant.
The current outlook for today's showers is about 2/10ths of an inch all around the area. Rainfall should subside by tonight, but more is on the way for Tuesday. Expect temperatures today to stick around the mid to high 50's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield