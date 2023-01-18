 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 15 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 15 seconds and
northwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

A Robust Rain Event

Good Morning. Today will be the heaviest and most solid rain fall event of the week. This morning will begin mostly dry with mild temperatures left over from yesterday's warm front. A cold front will quickly change those conditions, first impacting the Northern Coast around the mid morning. This cold front will drop temperatures, accelerate gusty winds, and bring rainfall for most of the day. The heaviest rainfall will be starting around the late morning and lasting through the early afternoon. The temperature changing power of this cold front will allow for snow levels to drop to 1500 feet, so snow will certainly fall today. However, the cooling associated with this cold front will take place mostly after the precipitation event, so snow accumulation will not be high. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

