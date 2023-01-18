A Robust Rain Event

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&