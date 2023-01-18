A Robust Rain Event

Good Morning. Today will be the heaviest and most solid rain fall event of the week. This morning will begin mostly dry with mild temperatures left over from yesterday's warm front. A cold front will quickly change those conditions, first impacting the Northern Coast around the mid morning. This cold front will drop temperatures, accelerate gusty winds, and bring rainfall for most of the day. The heaviest rainfall will be starting around the late morning and lasting through the early afternoon. The temperature changing power of this cold front will allow for snow levels to drop to 1500 feet, so snow will certainly fall today. However, the cooling associated with this cold front will take place mostly after the precipitation event, so snow accumulation will not be high.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield