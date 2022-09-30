A Smoky Start to the Weekend?

Good Afternoon,
It has been a somewhat active weather pattern lately with a brief period of rain over the last couple of days. We are transitioning back into a quieter pattern as high pressure returns over the PNW this weekend and into the foreseeable future.
September has ended below average for rainfall in the Willamette Valley and along the coast, and temperatures were also extremely above average. With the hot and dry weather returning this weekend, keep in mind that fire season isn't over yet. The Cedar Creek fire continues to burn and some of the smoke will likely drift into the valleys Saturday and Sunday.
A stronger east wind Saturday will bring thicker smoke into the valleys, and an air quality advisory is in place for Oakridge, Vida, Jasper, Cottage Grove, Willamette Pass, and McKenzie Bridge until Tuesday at 11AM.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek