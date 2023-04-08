A Soggy Easter and Monday will give way to a cool mid-week

An Atmospheric River is about to take aim into western Oregon, beginning on Easter Sunday and lasting through Monday. An Atmospheric River is essentially a fire hose of moisture, aimed at a particular region that is somewhat narrow in width. Areas further away from an AR won't get as much rain that the areas that are directly under the influence.
Rain increases in the Willamette Valley, mostly after about Noon on Easter, so get your Easter egg hunts done early if you must! Rain will be heavy at times, on the Oregon Coast, the mountains and in the Willamette Valley.
From Eugene south on I-5: 0.50"-1.00" of rain is expected thru Monday AM
From north of Eugene to Portland: 1.00"-1.50" of rain is expected.
Along the Oregon Coast, expect 1.50"-3.00" of rain being possible.
Rain will last through Monday and change to showers Monday night into Tuesday. We may dry out for a day or two, MAY, toward the end of the week. This is Spring in Oregon, so you know how that can go.
Snow levels in the Cascades will be way above pass levels, so driving won't be an issue, with the exception of water ponding on highways from a combination of rain and melting snow. When the cold front passes on Tuesday, snow levels will go from 8,000' to as low as 1,500'!