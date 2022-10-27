A Stint of Warming

Good morning. We have a cold start this morning from a general lack of low level clouds last night. However, since there is no precipitation for most of today, we should expect much warmer high temperatures than what we have been seeing for the majority of this week. High clouds will hang around most of the day, but the sun will be visible for a few hours after sunrise.
Rain chances should return around 8pm as a rainy Friday approaches. Expect temperatures in the low 60's for the Valley and the Basin, and the high 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield