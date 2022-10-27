 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY...


* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
9 to 13 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

A Stint of Warming

Good morning. We have a cold start this morning from a general lack of low level clouds last night. However, since there is no precipitation for most of today, we should expect much warmer high temperatures than what we have been seeing for the majority of this week. High clouds will hang around most of the day, but the sun will be visible for a few hours after sunrise. 

Rain chances should return around 8pm as a rainy Friday approaches. Expect temperatures in the low 60's for the Valley and the Basin, and the high 50's for the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

