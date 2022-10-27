A Stint of Warming

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&