A Stormy Transition

Happy Friday! Today will make our transition into a wet and cold weekend. Today will start out with heavy cloud cover that will persist though the entire day. Expect showers to begin around the mid morning for the Valley. By the afternoon, a front will begin its pass across our area which will bring heavier, more consistent, widespread rainfall. The passing front will also pick the winds up with 20+ MPH gusts for the Valley and the Coast. Temperatures today will continue to drop with highs barely hitting the 50 degree mark.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield