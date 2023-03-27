A strong system pushes in early week, followed by some dry weather

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI news Meteorologist Oliver Smith.
Monday starts off with fog, but eventually the fog lifts and rain will approach the Willamette Valley from the SW. Snow levels begin at 3,500' for the Cascades, but with a cold front approaching, the snow level will sustain it's level until after passage. Then the snow level will fall to around 2,000-2,500 feet beginning sometime on Tuesday.
Later in the day on Tuesday, the rain will change to showers and we will eventually see some clearing. Clearing with rain translates to patchy fog at the very least.
Wednesday and Thursday look relatively dry! End of the week changes for the cooler and wetter again.