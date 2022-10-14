A Summer-like Friday and a Sumer-like Weekend

Good Morning. Our work week comes to a close today with hot, dry conditions. A ridge is still parked straight over the Northwest. This blocking high pressure zone will continue to rotate clockwise and bring Northerly winds through Friday.
Although the National Weather Service air quality advisory lifts today at 6pm, intermittently smoky skies are still expected tonight and into the weekend. Expect mid 60's on the Coast, mid 80's in the Basin, and high 70's for the Valley.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield