 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane
Regional Air Protection Agency have continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region, combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. This includes
Oakridge, as well as the Eugene Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

A Summer-like Friday and a Sumer-like Weekend

  • 0

Good Morning. Our work week comes to a close today with hot, dry conditions. A ridge is still parked straight over the Northwest. This blocking high pressure zone will continue to rotate clockwise and bring Northerly winds through Friday.

Although the National Weather Service air quality advisory lifts today at 6pm, intermittently smoky skies are still expected tonight and into the weekend. Expect mid 60's on the Coast, mid 80's in the Basin, and high 70's for the Valley. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield

Recommended for you