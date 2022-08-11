A Sunny and Mild Thursday

Good morning.
A weaker marine push is evident this morning with a lack of clouds spreading across the coast. Low clouds will remain in place this morning for the coast, but expect sunshine to mix in nicely throughout the day. Inland Valleys will receive plenty of sunshine today and temperatures was slightly above average (85°).
Somewhat cooler for Friday and Saturday, but a ridge of high pressure rebuilds Sunday and into next week bringing another week of hot and dry weather. We'll see temperatures at least 90 degrees for the entire week, and Wednesday and Thursday could reach the triple digits.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek