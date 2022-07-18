A sunny and warm start to the week

A cooler and sunny start to the work week this morning with most of the area under clear skies. We will see temperatures warm up quickly into the afternoon hours, with the middle 80s for the valleys today. High pressure builds in today, and peaks Tuesday and Wednesday which will be the hottest days of the week.
Temperatures will break into the upper 80s and lower 90s mid-week, but a low pressure system arrives in time for the end of the week to cool us back down near average. Staying sunny and dry however, and long term models are suggesting that it could be a very warm and dry end to the month of July.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek