A Very Interesting Day

Happy Monday. Today is way out of left field for the third day of April. Rain showers will start off the day with the upper atmosphere getting cold enough for the occasional switch into snowfall. Snowfall chances are highest for Roseburg and its surrounding areas. Don't expect the snow to stick if it does fall. Precipitation will be on and off all day. The freezing upper atmosphere will also bring thunderstorm chances for all areas into the afternoon. If thunderstorms do pop up, expect hail immediately beneath them. Meanwhile, snow will continue to fall over the mountains.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield