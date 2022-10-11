A Warm Stagnant and Smoky Day

Good morning. Today, some high clouds will pass over our area in the early hours. This will lead to a warmer morning than yesterday. We are still under a dominant highs pressure ridge, so temperatures will be warm, but due to an onshore wind, they will be milder than yesterday.
The National Weather Service has extended the air quality advisory over our area into Friday at 5pm. Air quality should remain poor, but most likely will not see the worst levels until the early evening where winds shift to primarily Northeast.
Expect temperatures to stay around the mid 70's for the Valley, mid 60's for the Coast, and low 80's for the Basin.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield