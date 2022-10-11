 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5
to 7 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

A Warm Stagnant and Smoky Day

Good morning. Today, some high clouds will pass over our area in the early hours. This will lead to a warmer morning than yesterday. We are still under a dominant highs pressure ridge, so temperatures will be warm, but due to an onshore wind, they will be milder than yesterday. 

 The National Weather Service has extended the air quality advisory over our area into Friday at 5pm. Air quality should remain poor, but most likely will not see the worst levels until the early evening where winds shift to primarily Northeast. 

Expect temperatures to stay around the mid 70's for the Valley, mid 60's for the Coast, and low 80's for the Basin. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

