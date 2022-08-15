A Warm Week Expected

Good morning!
A warm and sunny is on tap for the inland valleys this week as high pressure slowly marches north and west. With it, temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, and so will the monsoon moisture which will pose a threat for thunderstorms over the Cascade crest. Showery activity will mostly remain in the higher terrain and a few showers for the foothills.
Temperatures will remain around 90 degrees or warmer for the week ahead, and the hottest days of the week will strike Wednesday and Thursday. A cut-off low may bring "cooler" air Sunday and Monday, but temperatures should remain above seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek