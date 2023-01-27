 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

A Welcome Change

Happy Friday. Consistent cloud coverage allowed for some of yesterday's heat to get locked in, making for a mild morning. Secondarily, wide spread cloud coverage will prevent fog from being a nuisance. Today will start a transition into a more active weather pattern. A storm system from Canada will be passing over our area this morning. Expect some light rainfall to begin around the late morning with occasional showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will nearly hit 50 degrees today for all areas with constant grey skies from high clouds. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

