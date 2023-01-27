A Welcome Change

Happy Friday. Consistent cloud coverage allowed for some of yesterday's heat to get locked in, making for a mild morning. Secondarily, wide spread cloud coverage will prevent fog from being a nuisance. Today will start a transition into a more active weather pattern. A storm system from Canada will be passing over our area this morning. Expect some light rainfall to begin around the late morning with occasional showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will nearly hit 50 degrees today for all areas with constant grey skies from high clouds.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield