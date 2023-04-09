A wet Easter turns into a cool midweek before Spring Weather shows up!

A moisture rich Atmospheric River is taking aim into western Oregon and Washington for out Easter Sunday and is expected to last through Monday. An Atmospheric River is essentially a fire hose of moisture, aimed at a particular region that is somewhat narrow in width. Areas further away from an AR won't get as much rain that the areas that are directly under the influence.
Rain increases in the Willamette Valley, mostly after about Noon on Easter, so get your Easter egg hunts done early if you must! Rain will be heavy at times, on the Oregon Coast, the mountains and in the Willamette Valley.
From Eugene south on I-5: 1.00"-1.50" of rain is expected thru Monday AM
From north of Eugene to Portland: 1.50"-2.00" of rain is expected.
Along the Oregon Coast, expect 1.50"-3.00" of rain being possible.
Rain will last through Monday and change to showers Monday night into Tuesday. We may dry out for a day or two, MAY, toward the end of the week. This is Spring in Oregon, so you know how that can go.
Snow levels in the Cascades will be way above pass levels, so driving won't be an issue, with the exception of water ponding on highways from a combination of rain and melting snow. When the cold front passes on Tuesday, snow levels will go from 8,000' to as low as 500'-1,000' briefly on Wednesday morning as well as Thursday morning!
Hydrologic Outlook issued by the NWS in Portland:
A moderate atmospheric river will bring widespread rain and mountain snowmelt to the area on Sunday and Monday, resulting in rising water levels on creeks and rivers in southwest WA and northwest OR early in the week. The primary concerns are along some creeks and rivers draining the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, along with creeks and smaller rivers in the Willamette Valley. The Grays River near Rosburg, the Wilson River near Tillamook, the Tualatin River near Dilley, and the Luckiamute River near Suver have the best chance of reaching minor flood stage, but only at 10%. The Wilson River near Tillamook also has a 5% chance of reaching moderate flood stage. A few other rivers and creeks have a 5-10% chance of reaching minor flood stage, including: the Nehalem River near Foss, the Trask River above Cedar Creek, and Johnson Creek at Sycamore. These probabilities account for both hydrological and meteorological uncertainty. Overall, widespread river flooding is not expected with this event but the chance of minor flooding is just high enough to warrant messaging. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will also pose a hazard to motorists at times Sunday through Monday, especially in low-lying areas where water can easily pool and significantly increase the risk of hydroplaning. Consider adding a little extra time to your commute in case you need to slow down.