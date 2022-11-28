A Wet Week Ahead

Good morning. This week we have lots of precipitation to look forward to. This morning, temperatures around our area will be too warm for frost to be an issue. Occasional sprinkles of rain could be present in the early morning. However, heavier, rainfall will begin in the Valley around 10am. For the Umpqua Basin and the Coast, rain will be continuous and light. There is a chance of thunder on the Coast around the early to mid morning, so be aware of hazardous areas, such as tall trees. The Cascades will have heavy snowfall today and persisting through this morning, so be careful in the passes.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield