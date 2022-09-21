 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Above Average End to the Week

  • 0

Good morning western Oregon!

Area of low pressure is still rotating south and west of us this morning, but the system will continue to track north and east providing some low level moisture today. Areas to the south, including Roseburg, has picked up .34" inches of rain over the last 24 hours! Eugene has only seen a trace from this system, so models did a great job with amounts.

A pop up shower this afternoon and evening will be possible. Heavier rain will remain east of the interstate today, and mainly in the higher terrain areas closer to the center of low pressure this evening. Much cooler today, as temperatures stall in the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to the showers and cloud cover. 

Fall begins Thursday, but a taste of summertime returns this weekend and into next week!

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek 

 

Recommended for you