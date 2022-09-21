Above Average End to the Week

Good morning western Oregon!
Area of low pressure is still rotating south and west of us this morning, but the system will continue to track north and east providing some low level moisture today. Areas to the south, including Roseburg, has picked up .34" inches of rain over the last 24 hours! Eugene has only seen a trace from this system, so models did a great job with amounts.
A pop up shower this afternoon and evening will be possible. Heavier rain will remain east of the interstate today, and mainly in the higher terrain areas closer to the center of low pressure this evening. Much cooler today, as temperatures stall in the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to the showers and cloud cover.
Fall begins Thursday, but a taste of summertime returns this weekend and into next week!
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek