 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Air Quality Alert for the Valley

  • 0

Good morning!

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert last evening due to high levels of ozone and smog Thursday. This alert will remain in effect until 9 PM Thursday. Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels are highest in the afternoon and early evening. The lack of wind, coupled with hot temperatures, is the reason for this alert today. 

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90 degree range this afternoon. A few models have Eugene around 95, but I think we'll seen temperatures slightly below that today.  

Areas of light patchy fog this morning for the low lying valleys, then another sunny and dry afternoon expected. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek 

 

Recommended for you