Air Quality Alert for the Valley

Good morning!
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert last evening due to high levels of ozone and smog Thursday. This alert will remain in effect until 9 PM Thursday. Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels are highest in the afternoon and early evening. The lack of wind, coupled with hot temperatures, is the reason for this alert today.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90 degree range this afternoon. A few models have Eugene around 95, but I think we'll seen temperatures slightly below that today.
Areas of light patchy fog this morning for the low lying valleys, then another sunny and dry afternoon expected.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek