Air quality alert issued through Monday

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have continued the Air Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect until noon PDT Tuesday. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least Monday night. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems.
Other than that, high pressure anchored off to our east will keep us dry and seasonable through this weekend and next week.
There is the potential for some patchy low stratus clouds to form along the coast tonight. If that happens, the clouds will burn off very quickly tomorrow.