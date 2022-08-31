Air quality alerts issued due to smoke

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Willamette Valley until 9:00 PM Thursday due to smoke. Strong southerly flow aloft will blow smoke into the valleys - meanwhile - the valleys act like a bathtub and can trap the smoke in the lower elevations.
A strong change in the wind direction Saturday will clear the smoke out of the area. Meanwhile, the aforementioned change in wind direction, will blow marine stratus clouds into the valleys Saturday morning, which will help cool us off.
Next week, it looks like we will maintain sunny skies with temperatures slight above average.