AM Clouds, PM Sun on Saturday

Labor Day Weekend will be very nice.
Saturday, look for morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will reach 80-83° inland and near 70° for the coast.
Valleys: Expect the upper-level winds to turn from the south to the west this weekend, which will kick the smoke out of here. The sun will be out Saturday afternoon, and all of Sunday and Monday. Next week, the patter will remain sunny, warm, and dry.
Coast: Saturday: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Waves 2-4'. High Tide 6:53 PM, Low Tide 12:08 PM.
Sunday:Patchy fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Waves 1-3'. High Tide 7:29 PM, Low tide 1:17 PM.
Monday: Patchy fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Waves 2-4'. High Tide 10:00 AM and 8:45 PM. Low tide 2:45 PM.