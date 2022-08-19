AM Clouds, PM Sun Saturday then sunny Sunday

Here's a look at your weekend forecast:
Saturday: Onshore winds will keep the smoke far east, which means the air quality will be good. However, morning clouds will keep the temperatures cooler through the first half of the day. By Saturday afternoon, the sun will come out. Saturday afternoon/evening we will see some clearing along the coast, so if you plan to travel there conditions will be nice.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, along with some high thin clouds are expected. Temperatures will be much warmer. Coastal areas will see some low shallow fog at times, but Sunday should overall be a nice beach day.
Next week, expect sunny skies all week long with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.