An EF0 Confirmed Tornado Touches Down near Harrisburg, Oregon

The highly advertised cold, low pressure system that would change our weather for the cooler and wetter is upon us! It's jacket weather now! In fact, this system is so active, we had an EF0 confirmed tornado that touched down 5 miles east of Harrisburg, in the Willamette Valley! An EF0 has a wind range of 65-85 mph. Technically speaking, that's a weak tornado, but it's not weak if that were to damage your property!
Monday morning will have some of the coolest temperatures that we've seen in 1.5 months! Snow levels are expected to drop to between 4,000 and 4500 feet. Monday will be the coolest day, in fact, we will struggle to make it into the low 60s in the Willamette Valley, and may not even get there!
Rainfall amounts at this time are looking to be between 0.33"-1.00" of rain in the Willamette Valley, beginning on Father's Day Sunday and ending by Tuesday.
After the showers diminish on Tuesday, high pressure builds in and temperatures look to climb back into the 80s.