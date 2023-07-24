An Unpredictable Day, Sunshine Tuesday Onward

Good Morning. Today is going to be a huge departure frim the last several weeks of weather. A low pressure pocket from near Alaska has managed to squeeze its way into into the PNW. So, a coldfront with its associated cloud cover and temperatures will be swinging through our area today. Temperatures will be lower than average with low to mid 80's as the norm. Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate the Valley and the Coast with the Basin remaining mostly sunny. The coldfront will make impact between 11am through 1pm, so expect a wind shift and progressively darkening skies. A slight chance of rainfall arrives with the coldfront, but most likely, any rainfall will be north of our area. Expect the rest of the week to be slightly below average as the upper level temperatures recover from today's system.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield