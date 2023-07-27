Another Average Day, Hotter Next Week

Good Morning. Today's atmosphere is under the control of the same major weather feature as the rest of this week. A wide low pressure zone sits above the PNW. So, today's temperatures will once again be in the average mid 80's inland with high 60's on the Coast. This morning, week onshore flow dragged some marine layer onto the Coast. Chances of these clouds reaching the Valley are low, and they will disappear over the coast by the early afternoon. Many areas extending East of the cascade foothills are in an air quality advisory today due to incoming wildfire smoke.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield