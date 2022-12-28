Another Day of Rain

Good Morning. Today will be another rainy one. However, todays rain will be more showery and occasional than the consistent downpour we experienced yesterday. Additionally, winds have died down to normal speeds and will stay that way all day. Snow will be falling in the cascades from 2500 feet up. Snowfall will be more intense above 4000 feet, but traveling over the cascades today, even at 2500 feet, is not advisable. Temperatures today will once again be mild with today's high around the mid to high 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield