Another Day of Rain

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and southeast
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST
Thursday. Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and southeast
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST
Thursday. Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and southeast
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST
Thursday. Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Another Day of Rain

  • 0

Good Morning. Today will be another rainy one. However, todays rain will be more showery and occasional than the consistent downpour we experienced yesterday. Additionally, winds have died down to normal speeds and will stay that way all day. Snow will be falling in the cascades from 2500 feet up. Snowfall will be more intense above 4000 feet, but traveling over the cascades today, even at 2500 feet, is not advisable. Temperatures today will once again be mild with today's high around the mid to high 40's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you