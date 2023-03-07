Another Day Under The Low

Happy Tuesday. Today's atmosphere is looking similar to yesterday's. We start the day off under a huge low pressure zone with a rotation just off of our coast. Remaining moisture in the region will bring some light precipitation this morning, so the streets will be wet. For some of the coldest areas, such as Roseburg, this morning could bring frozen precipitation and black ice. This afternoon, largescale rotation will bring moisture from the South into an unstable environment which will lead to pop up showers. Instability will be so high this afternoon that a 20% chance of thunderstorms will be present for all areas. Keep your ears open for Thursday/Friday's weather, things are looking intense.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield