Another Dry and Warm Day Before a Cool Down

Good morning.
Marine layer is building back this morning and conditions are dry over the Willamette Valley and Umpqua Basin. Another warm day is expected today as high pressure slowly moves east, bringing the smoke with it. A weak disturbance will drop in from British Columbia that will provide a cooler air mass Thursday, and temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.
The McKinney fire is currently burning at around 56,500 acres. The Windigo fire is currently at 1,200 acres and an update for the potter fire is at 85 acres. A new fire has been reported west of the McKinney fire, and it's being called the Yeti Complex which is currently 2,300 acres.
We lose the threat of dry isolated thunderstorms today, but we will see strong winds out of the north and wet tonight as a weak cold front sweeps through.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek